Fresno Grizzlies' Julian Banda Wins 2023 California League Visiting Clubhouse Attendant of the Year Award

November 28, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







This morning, the Fresno Grizzlies and Minor League Baseball announced that Julian Banda was voted "Visiting Clubhouse Attendant of the Year" through a survey of managers, players, and executives throughout the 2023 season. Banda, a Firebaugh native, has been in the role of Visiting Clubhouse Manager since 2022.

"Banda is one of the hardest working clubbies in all of Minor League Baseball," said Dan Runzler, San Jose Giants Pitching Coach. "He is punctual, understanding of our needs, and an easy person to communicate with. I know we enjoy coming to Fresno multiple times a season because of him."

In his position as Visiting Clubhouse Manager, Banda caters to the teams' and players' needs during every home game throughout the season. His efficient problem-solving and infectious happy attitude helps everyone in his clubhouse feel comfortable during their trips to Fresno.

"Our entire organization is incredibly proud of Banda, and we are so lucky to have him on our team," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "It is no question that he takes extreme pride in his work, and to see him recognized with this honor is a true testament to the relationships he creates throughout the season."

The Fresno Grizzlies will celebrate Banda's accomplishments during the pregame festivities of their 2024 Home Opener on April 9.

