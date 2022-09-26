Fresno Grizzlies Unveil 2023 Schedule

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies announced their 2023 schedule, including home and road dates as well as opponent matchups. Grizzlies fans will once again have 66 home games to see the future of Colorado Rockies baseball in 2023.

The Grizzlies start the regular season at the San Jose Giants on April 7th while their home opener lands on April 11th versus the Stockton Ports. Six-game homestands return, along with a few three-game sets. The Lake Elsinore Storm, defending California League Champions make their sole appearance to Chukchansi Park during the 2023 season June 6-11. The Grizzlies host the Giants on Independence Day (July 4th) and the Modesto Nuts to round out the regular season (September 10th). Game times will be announced at a later date.

Fans can place a $100 deposit for 2023 Season Tickets by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com/ Tickets or by calling 559-320-8497, visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, or emailing members@fresnogrizzlies.com.

