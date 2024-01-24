Fresno Grizzlies Set to Welcome World-Famous Savannah Bananas to Chukchansi Park in 100 Days

January 24, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - With baseball season right around the corner, today marks 100 days away from the Savannah Bananas return appearance to Chukchansi Park. The Bananas, who were last in Fresno on July 27, 2023, will square off against their rivals, The Party Animals, for games on May 3, May 4, and May 5 of this year. Fresno is one of 29 locations across the United States chosen for the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour, a list that includes Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and Fenway Park.

The Savannah Bananas, who are based out of Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, are known for their in-game entertainment and social media presence, which have close to 8 million followers on TikTok. Playing their own version of baseball called Banana Ball, the Savannah Bananas experience includes trick plays, fan participation (including fans catching foul balls for outs), dancing coaches and umpires, and more. The 2024 edition of the Banana Ball World Tour will reach over one million fans before wrapping up with a first-of-its-kind Bananas cruise titled "Bananaland at Sea."

"I KNOW Chukchansi Park is ready to go bananas during the first week of May," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "Everyone in attendance last year had such a great time, so being able to not only bring the bananas back this season, but to also triple the amount of games is a huge win for the Central Valley."

Last year's sole appearance by the Bananas sold out months before first pitch, with over 12,000 fans in attendance for the Bananas walk-off win. Featuring a pregame party before gates opened, endless entertainment during the game, and a fan meet-and-greet after the final out, the full Savannah Bananas experience is fun for all ages.

Fans interested in General Admission tickets for the Bananas' appearances in Fresno can join the waitlist at thesavannahbananas.com/tickets. A limited amount of Luxury Suites and Kodiak Club tickets, which includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, are also available through the Fresno Grizzlies by emailing members@fresnogrizzlies.com or by calling/texting the team at 559-320-HITS(4487) during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 24, 2024

Fresno Grizzlies Set to Welcome World-Famous Savannah Bananas to Chukchansi Park in 100 Days - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.