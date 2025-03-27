Fresno Grizzlies Announce Thursday Night Specials Featuring Food Truck Battles and Beer Specials

March 27, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno (CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies are excited to announce their Thursday Daily Special for the 2025 season! Presented by Estrella Jalisco in partnership with Fresno Street Eats, Thursday nights at Chukchansi Park will offer fans exclusive beer deals and thrilling themed food truck battles at Chukchansi Park.

Returning for 2025 is the fan-favorite beer special, offering two 19.2 oz beers for just $10. Brand new to Thursdays this year, fans can enjoy beer bats (32oz of beer in a baseball bat-shaped cup) available for just $15, with refills priced at $10.

"We are thrilled to continue offering one of the best prices on beer in Minor League Baseball again this season," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "With now two different ways for our fans to celebrate Thursdays in downtown Fresno, we know that every week will be a party at Chukchansi Park."

The highlight of Thursday Nights in 2025 will be the introduction of 1v1 Food Truck Battles, brought to fans through an exciting partnership with Fresno Street Eats. Each battle will showcase local food trucks competing head-to-head based on creative themes tied to upcoming promotions and special events at Chukchansi Park. Fans will have the chance to taste and vote for their favorites, creating an interactive culinary showdown every Thursday.

The 2025 Food Truck Battle Schedule is as follows:

April 17: Batter Up! Korean Corndog Clash

May 8: May the Fork Be With You

May 22: Pistachio Palooza

May 29: Birria Bash

June 12: Cookie Clash

June 26: Battle for Slice Supremacy

July 10: Carne Asada Cook-Off

July 31: Guac the Vote

August 14: Nacho Average Battle

August 28: Red Wave Rumble

"We're looking forward to these local chefs stepping to the plate and competing against each other," said Mike Osegueda, president of Fresno Street Eats. "We think this is a fun way to highlight local food vendors, their talents and bring a little competitive edge to Fresno's food scene."

Fans can purchase the exclusive Thursday Ballpark Pass, which is valid for all Thursday home games, for just $49 at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.

