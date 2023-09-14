Fresno Grizzlies Announce Full Taco Truck Throwdown 12 Music Lineup and More

Fresno, CA - The musical lineup is set for Taco Truck Throwdown 12 at Chukchansi Park on October 21. Leading the stage are legendary headliners: hip-hop giants Cypress Hill (Insane In The Brain, Illusions), iconic West Coast duo Tha Dogg Pound (Doggy Dogg World, Let's Play House), and trending rapper That Mexican OT (Johnny Dang, LA Cobra). Fans are in for a nostalgic ride with Prince tribute band The Purple Ones and can party with the popular DJs from Teezzy Radio.

"Putting together the Taco Truck Throwdown music lineup is something our team looks forward to every year," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies. "We really feel that this year's entertainment came together nicely and will provide guests the chance to see top-tier talent for a great price right here in downtown Fresno."

As with years past, Taco Truck Throwdown will activate the entire ballpark with live music, vendors, and, of course, lots of taco trucks. Included in this year's entertainment is Lucha Xtreme, the 3rd annual Michelada Throwdown, a brand-new Salsa Throwdown, and much more.

Taco Truck Throwdown 12 celebrates the rich culture of Fresno, bringing together taco enthusiasts, music lovers, and everyone in between for an evening of delight, dance, and delicious tacos. Join the Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno Street Eats in celebrating the spirit of Fresno, its love for tacos, and an electrifying musical ensemble.

Fans can purchase their Taco Truck Throwdown tickets at FresnoTacos.com or the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. General Admission tickets are priced at $39. For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP tickets are available at $99, which include event admission, 10 taco vouchers, 5 drink vouchers, and an exclusive event shirt.

