Fresno Grizzlies and Colorado Rockies Announce Field Staff for 2022 Season

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies and Colorado Rockies have announced the Fresno field staff for the 2022 season with familiar faces gracing the Grizzlies dugout. Manager Robinson Cancel will once again pilot the team after leading the Grizzlies to a Low-A West best 74-41 record and earning a playoff spot in his inaugural season at the helm. Assuming the same roles in 2022 as well are Pitching Coach Mark Brewer and Hitting Coach Nic Wilson. Steve Soliz remains on the staff as well, moving from Development Supervisor to Bench Coach.

Robinson Cancel enters his sixth season as a coach in the Rockies organization and his fourth as the manager with the Low-A club. In his first season with the Grizzlies, he boasted a 74-41 record (.643 winning percentage), which was the best in Grizzlies franchise history and tied for third in Fresno baseball history. Cancel also won his 200th game as a MiLB manager on May 19th versus San Jose. During 2021, Cancel helped 14 players earn promotions throughout the season. Before taking over in Fresno, Cancel led the former Low-A affiliate of the Rockies, the Asheville Tourists for two seasons. The former Major League catcher put together his best stretch as a manager in the second half of the 2019 season. Asheville went 39- 31 and finished only two games back of a playoff spot. During the offseason in 2018, he led the Tomateros de Culiacan in the Mexicana del Pacifico winter league. Prior to that, Cancel was a coach for Short-Season Boise in 2017, his first year with the Rockies. From 2015-2016, Cancel was a part of the Atlanta Braves system. He was at the helm for Rookie Level Danville (2016) and Gulf Coast League Braves (2015). Before becoming a coach, Cancel had a playing career. He was originally drafted by Milwaukee in 1994 as a catcher. Cancel went on to play parts of four Major League seasons with Milwaukee (1999), New York-NL (2008-09) and Houston (2011). The Puerto Rican native resides in Orlando, Florida, with his wife Lizvette and their three children: Natashka, Camila and Brianna.

Steve Soliz enters his third season with the Colorado Rockies system and his second with the Grizzlies. Last year, Soliz and Cancel facilitated one of the best fielding and running teams in all of professional baseball. The Grizzlies led Low-A West in fielding percentage (.974) and stolen bases (221). The latter was a Grizzlies franchise record. In 2019, Soliz managed the Short-Season club in Boise. Prior to joining the Rockies, Soliz spent 15 seasons with the Angels organization. He most recently coached with the Major League team, serving as the catching and information coach. Before taking that role, he was the Halos bullpen catcher for eight seasons from 2003 to 2010. Soliz was originally selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 13th round of the 1993 First-Year Player Draft. He enjoyed eight professional seasons as a catcher with Cleveland (1993-99) and San Diego (2000-01). Over 473 minor league games, Soliz compiled a .236 batting average with 168 runs scored, 62 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 144 RBI. He was most notably a catcher in the 1998 Triple-A World Series. In the offseason, Soliz resides in San Juan Capistrano, California with his wife Heather and daughter Charlotte.

Mark Brewer enters his ninth season in the Colorado Rockies organization and his third as the Low-A pitching coach. Last season, the 2021 Grizzlies pitching staff broke six records under Brewer's guidance.

This included team ERA (3.79), fewest hits (917), runs (506), earned runs (432), home runs allowed (83) and walks (394). A big reason for the success came from the bullpen, where they recorded sub-2.70 ERA and a 20-4 record in the months of July and August. Prior to spending time in Fresno, Brewer oversaw the arms in Asheville (2019), Hartford (2018) and Albuquerque (2017). Previously, he worked three seasons as the Tourists pitching coach from 2014 to 2016. In his first season, Asheville won the 2014 South Atlantic League Championship with a team ERA of 3.75. Before coming to Colorado, Brewer served as the pitching coach for Triple-A Buffalo in the New York Mets organization. He also has previous experience working in the systems of the Los Angeles Dodgers (1993-99, 2001-04), Texas Rangers (1999-2000), Kansas City Royals (2004-05), Pittsburgh Pirates (2008-09) and the Mets (2006-08, 2009-12). Brewer also has over 18 years of experience as a pitching coach in the Dominican Winter Leagues. He currently lives in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma with his wife Rosalba Reyna de Brewer and their four children: Nikki, Kasey, Andrew and Taussen.

Nic Wilson enters his third season with the Rockies organization and second with the Grizzlies. Last year, Wilson mentored top Rockies prospects Zac Veen and Drew Romo, helping the duo flourish in the first full professional season. Wilson served as a volunteer assistant and hitting coach for Eastern Kentucky University in 2019, where he received his master's in sports science. Prior to that, Wilson earned his bachelor's degree in political science from Georgia State University, where he was named a second-team Louisville Slugger All-American after batting .322 with 18 home runs and 52 RBI as a senior in 2014.

Wilson ranked fourth in the nation that season in home runs, was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection and a two-time national player of the week. He was selected in the 24th round of the 2014 First- Year Player Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. Wilson went on to spend the 2014 season with Rookie Level Princeton and the 2015 year with Short-Season Hudson Valley Renegades. While with Princeton, Wilson led the team in clouts. He currently resides in his hometown of Decatur, Georgia.

The Fresno Grizzlies will open their 2022 campaign at Chukchansi Park on Friday, April 8th, at 6:50 p.m. against the Stockton Ports. Fans can place a Season Ticket Deposit to guarantee their seats for the best games of the year at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Tickets or by calling 559-320-HITS(4487).

