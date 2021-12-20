Fresno Grizzlies and Chukchansi Economic Development Authority Announce 10-Year Naming Agreement for Chukchansi Park

Coarsegold, CA - The Chukchansi Economic Development Authority ("CEDA"), an economic development enterprise of the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians, today announced the 10-year extension of an existing agreement with the Fresno Grizzlies to retain the Chukchansi Park name for the stadium located at 1800 Tulare Street, Fresno, CA. Through the partnership, the Chukchansi Tribe continues to build on the 15-year legacy of Chukchansi Park, with additional sponsorship and marketing rights, a designated annual "Chukchansi Day" for Tribal members and the creation of a new Tribal Internship with the team through September 30, 2031.

"I'm thrilled to announce the 10-year extension of the Chukchansi Tribe's partnership with the Fresno Grizzlies and the City of Fresno," said Joshua Herr, Vice Chairman of the Chukchansi Tribal Council. "This agreement has provided tremendous value to our Tribe over the years and has supported the economic growth of the region. We're grateful for the opportunities this partnership has brought to our Tribal Community and look forward to many more successful years cheering the Grizzlies on at Chukchansi Park."

The latest agreement provides 500 additional stadium parking passes, waives registration fees for up to 15 Chukchansi youth to attend the Grizzlies' annual baseball camp, grants the Tribe the right to use Chukchansi Park for special events and also continues the annual "Chukchansi Day" - a home game where the Tribe's rich cultural heritage is honored and celebrated with traditional song and dance proudly displayed during the pregame ceremony.

"The Chukchansi Tribe's support of our team and community over the past 15 years has been incredible," said Derek Franks, President of the Fresno Grizzlies. "On behalf of the Grizzlies ownership I want to thank the Tribe for their investment in us and in the community of Fresno, and we can't wait to hit the ground running with the next ten years of making memories at Chukchansi Park. It is only fitting that this announcement helps us kick off our 20th season in downtown Fresno and we are very excited by all of the opportunities this renewed partnership brings."

"Chukchansi Park is a cultural landmark in the City of Fresno, and we thank the Chukchansi Tribe for their continued partnership," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "This agreement has been a win-win for our city and our residents for the past 15 years. The baseball games played at Chukchansi Park have provided boundless entertainment and have also opened the door for Fresno residents to learn about and share in the Tribe's cultural traditions. We look forward to many more years of success with the Chukchansi Tribe and the Grizzlies organization."

The extended sponsorship of Chukchansi Park is one tenet of the Chukchansi Tribe's overarching economic development strategy, as the Tribe continues to expand its sovereign enterprises, including the grand opening of a SONIC drive-in restaurant this summer at the Chukchansi Crossing Fuel Station & Travel Center and the continued operation of the Willow Glen Smoke Shop, Chukchansi Insurance, Inc. and the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.

About the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians:

The Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe based in Oakhurst, California. The Tribe owns and operates several businesses through Chukchansi Sovereign Enterprises, a federally chartered Section 17 economic development corporation, including the Chukchansi Crossing Fuel Station & Travel Center, Chukchansi Insurance, Inc., and Willow Glen Smoke Shop. The Tribe also owns and operates the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, in Coarsegold, California.

Chukchansi Economic Development Authority:

The Chukchansi Economic Development Authority (CEDA) is a wholly owned enterprise of the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians, a federally recognized Indian tribe based in Oakhurst, California. CEDA owns and operates the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in Coarsegold, California. Since opening in 2003, Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino has been voted No. 1 for 14 years as Best Casino by People's Choice Awards, sees over 130,000 monthly guests and employs over 1,200 individuals-disbursing roughly $50 million in payroll and benefits into the local economy every year.

