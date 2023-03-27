Free St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day Watch Party on Thursday, March 30

Few things are as special as Opening Day of Cardinals Baseball in St. Louis, which is why we're partnering with the City of Springfield to invite all fans to our FREE Opening Day Watch Party on the Hammons Field Video Board on Thursday, March 30.

Pick your favorite spot in the seating bowl and help us cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals as they open their season against the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:10pm. Pregame Ceremonies start at 1:30pm, with gates at Hammons Field opening at 1pm.

It wouldn't be right to enjoy Cardinals Baseball without a ballpark hot dog and your favorite Coca-Cola and Budweiser products, so concessions will be available for purchase at a great discount throughout the game.

It's also the first Thirsty Thursday of 2023, so all fans 21+ can enjoy drink specials on adult beverages all game long!

Come enjoy one of the best days of the year on the biggest TV in Southwest Missouri on Thursday, March 30!

Springfield Cardinals Opening Day at Hammons Field is just 11 days away on Thursday, April 6. Individual Game Tickets are on sale right now for every home game this season, so click the link below and spend another fun-filled season with the Springfield Cardinals!

