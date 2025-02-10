Free Reno Aces 2025 Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field Set for March 8th

February 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - With the Arizona Diamondbacks' Spring Training underway and the 2025 Reno Aces regular season right around the corner, Reno Aces Fan Fest presented by News 4 NBC, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net, the club is excited to announce on Tuesday.

Set for Saturday, March 8th. The event is free to the public, with gates opening at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at 2:00 p.m.

Special activities, food and beverage options, and merchandise discounts at the Reno Aces Team Shop are just a few fun-filled festivities fans will experience at Fan Fest this year.

"After a long offseason, we are thrilled to reunite with our amazing Aces family at the 2025 Reno Aces Fan Fest!" said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "This event marks our first opportunity to come together, reconnect, and celebrate the return of baseball to Northern Nevada. With an exciting season ahead and unforgettable moments waiting to be experienced, Fan Fest is the perfect way to kick off what promises to be a thrilling year of Aces baseball. We can't wait to see our fans and feel the energy as we prepare for another fantastic season!"

Clicking here lets fans stay updated with the latest Fan Fest event announcements and highlights. Below are some of the festivities at the 2025 Fan Fest.

Event Highlights:

Activities

Free Raffle entry for all fans in attendance for the chance to win Aces prize packs, tickets & more!

Lambo, the Reno Aces' Bat Dog will be in attendance to take pictures with fans.

Concourse activities including yard games (cornhole, giant Jenga, Connect 4); face painting; and balloon animals!

VIP Ballpark Tours will occur every 30 minutes throughout the Fan Fest.

Season Member Boot Camp to teach the ticketing system.

Select-Your-Seat for the 2025 season.

Open enrollment for Archie's Kids Club.

Weather-permitting, fans will have access to the field to play catch.

Merchandise

"Concourse Sale" with merchandise discounts (to be announced) at the Reno Aces Team Shop.

The Reno Aces will open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th, and will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Season memberships for the 2025 season are available via RenoAces.com by texting "MEMBER" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

