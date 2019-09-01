Free Open House Event Is on Saturday, September 7 at the BOK Center

TULSA OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Stanley CupC Champion St. Louis Blues®, announced that the Stanley Cup will be at the BOK Center opening night, October 11 to celebrate the St. Louis Blues winning their first Cup in franchise history. Fans in attendance will get the opportunity to take their picture with the Stanley Cup .

The oldest trophy in North American professional sports, the Stanley Cup® originated in 1892, initially intended to be awarded to the hockey champion of the Dominion of Canada. From 1926 onward, it has been awarded to the champion of the NHL, with each winner of the cup having his named engraved on the bands for eternity. When a new band fills up every 13 years, the oldest band is removed and put on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

More details about the night will be announced soon, including where fans can go to take photos with the trophy.

