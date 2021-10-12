Free Admission to Open House Event Saturday, October 23 at Sahlen Field

Bisons fans will finally have a chance to see for themselves the many ballpark improvements made at Sahlen Field when the team hosts an Open [CLUB]House Event, Saturday, October 23 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This FREE EVENT will include special access to the all new Bisons home clubhouse that was part of jointly-funded renovations completed by the Bisons and the Toronto Blue Jays before the return of Major League Baseball to the ballpark in 2021. Kids are also welcome to test their skills in the new batting cages and bullpens that were built at Sahlen Field this past summer.

The Bisons will also offer fans $1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, $1 Coca-Colas and $1 ice cream novelties for purchase as well as 2022 Buster's Kids Club Memberships for only $15!

Fans wishing to attend should enter the ballpark through the surface parking lot beyond centerfield at 64 Exchange St. Bisons season ticket holders will be allowed to enter the event beginning at 10 a.m.

Special Clubhouse & Gift Shop Sales

Along with touring the ballpark's new player amenities, the Bisons will hold a special Clubhouse Sale that will include a limited number of game-worn Bisons jerseys, player apparel, clubhouse chairs and more. All items are while supplies last.

A Bisons Team Shop Sale will feature select clearance items at up to 50% OFF, including select T-shirts for just $10, baseballs for $5 and mini-bats for only $4. Fans can also enjoy Buy-One, Get-One 50% OFF regularly-priced apparel and novelties (some exclusions apply, see store for details). All purchases of $20 or more before taxes will receive a free Bisons logo facemask (youth and adult sizes available while supplies last).

Masks/facial coverings will be required for the indoor portions of the Open [CLUB]House event.

