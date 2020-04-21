FredNats to Host Virtual at Home Opener on April 23

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals will be hosting a virtual version of their Opening Day, on what would have been the first game in their new ballpark on Thursday, April 23 starting at 9 a.m. The day will culminate with a broadcast at 5:30 pm from the ballpark of a special tour of the ballpark, ceremonies honoring local healthcare workers, and presentations from City dignitaries and team ownership. The broadcast will be available on the Fredericksburg Nationals Facebook page.

The FredNats are so excited to show fans what they can do in the ballpark, but until then, they will be bringing the fun to the fans at home. Fans are invited to join the FredNats in celebrating what will be their first season in Fredericksburg on their social media pages with 9 innings of games, giveaways, interviews with coaches, a first pitch, and more!

Due to Covid-19, all of major and minor league baseball has been postponed in order to protect both the fans and the players of each team. Thankfully, construction has been deemed an essential business in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the ballpark has progressed dramatically in recent weeks. While baseball has not begun, the FredNats have plenty of ways to have fun with their fans from home on Thursday.

Fans will get an exclusive look inside the ballpark on a virtual stadium tour with FredNats Executive Vice President and General Manager, Nick Hall and FredNats Treasurer/Owner, Seth Silber.

Community leaders such as Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and City Councilmen, Matt Kelly will be making appearances as well as team owner Art Silber with a special message to Fredericksburg. There will even be a ceremonial first pitch thrown on the field by Mary Washington Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christopher Newman and Chief Nursing Officer, Eileen Dohmann.

Fans will also be introduced to the FredNats coaching staff including Manager Tripp Keister, Strength and Conditioning Coach Shane Hill, Hitting Coach Luis Ordaz, Pitching Coach Justin Lord, and Athletic Trainer, Don Neidig.

The FredNats' promo staff has been hard at work creating engaging and hilarious content to play throughout the day across all of the FredNats' social media pages. Make sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @FXBGNats.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).

