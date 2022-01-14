FredNats Hire New Groundskeeper, Partnership Sales Assistant and Assistant Box Office Manager

January 14, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals have hired three more staffers as they prepare for the 2022 season. Steven Guertin joins the organization as head groundskeeper, Logan Appleby joins as a partnership sales assistant, and Trey Pearsall enters a full-time role with the club as assistant box office manager.

Guertin, a Boston, Massachusetts native, joins the team after previously working on the grounds crew for the Boston Red Sox. Guertin brings expertise in turf fields from his time as a turf âassistant for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A âaffiliate âof the Toronto Blue Jays.

Appleby will support the FredNats âpartnerships team going into the 2022 season. He graduated from Marymount University âin 2020 with a bachelor's degree in âbusiness âadministration and âsports âmanagement, and previously worked for the Washington Nationals, Washington Spirit, and D.C. United.

Pearsall will assist with all box office operations after previously working on game days with the FredNats during the 2021 season. He is currently finishing his bachelor's degree in sports management at the University of Mary Washington.

The FredNats are now hiring for an Assistant Grounds Keeper for the 2022 season. Interested parties may apply at TeamWorkOnline.comâ.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.