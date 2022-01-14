FredNats Hire New Groundskeeper, Partnership Sales Assistant and Assistant Box Office Manager
January 14, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals have hired three more staffers as they prepare for the 2022 season. Steven Guertin joins the organization as head groundskeeper, Logan Appleby joins as a partnership sales assistant, and Trey Pearsall enters a full-time role with the club as assistant box office manager.
Guertin, a Boston, Massachusetts native, joins the team after previously working on the grounds crew for the Boston Red Sox. Guertin brings expertise in turf fields from his time as a turf âassistant for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A âaffiliate âof the Toronto Blue Jays.
Appleby will support the FredNats âpartnerships team going into the 2022 season. He graduated from Marymount University âin 2020 with a bachelor's degree in âbusiness âadministration and âsports âmanagement, and previously worked for the Washington Nationals, Washington Spirit, and D.C. United.
Pearsall will assist with all box office operations after previously working on game days with the FredNats during the 2021 season. He is currently finishing his bachelor's degree in sports management at the University of Mary Washington.
The FredNats are now hiring for an Assistant Grounds Keeper for the 2022 season. Interested parties may apply at TeamWorkOnline.comâ.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...
Low-A East League Stories from January 14, 2022
- FredNats Hire New Groundskeeper, Partnership Sales Assistant and Assistant Box Office Manager - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Fireflies 2022 Coaching Staff Announced - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- FredNats Hire New Groundskeeper, Partnership Sales Assistant and Assistant Box Office Manager
- FredNats Announce New Staff Hires and Box Office Manager Promotion
- Fred Nats to Promote Ally Chism to New Special Events and Hospitality Manager
- Jordy Barley Named Nationals Minor League Baserunner of the Year
- FredNats Oktoberfest Coming October 16