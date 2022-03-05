FredNats Announce Naming Rights

FREDERICKSBURG, VA -The Fredericksburg Nationals have secured naming rights with Virginia Credit Union to name the FredNats ballpark, the ball club's largest partnership to date.The FredNats shared the exciting news with their Season Ticket Holders on Saturday, March 5 in a ceremony at what is now officially namedVirginia Credit Union Stadium. Fans can expect to see Virginia Credit Union signage in the ballpark on Opening Day, April 12, 2022.

Virginia Credit Union offers a variety of affordable banking services including loans, credit cards, mortgages, savings, and checking accounts. Virginia Credit Union ownsand operates20 branch offices including two branches in Fredericksburg at 2150 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. and 4531 Spotsylvania Pkwy. Virginia Credit Union is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

"We are very pleased to be making an important investment in the Fredericksburg region and on behalf of our members here," said Chris Shockley, Virginia Credit Union President / CEO. "We see our partnership with the Fredericksburg Nationals at Virginia Credit Union Stadium as a vital way to reach prospective members, offer exciting benefits to existing members, and make a long-term commitment to this community."

"Our partnership offers several exclusive benefits for ourmembers including season ticket holder privileges, discounts on single game tickets and to the team store, as well as early access to concerts and other special events. There really is something for everyone and we look forward to offering our Fredericksburg-area members these benefits right in their backyard." said Shockley.

"Partnering with an amazing organization like Virginia Credit Union has felt extremely fitting from the beginning. Their ten-year commitment to community and our region lines up with the core values that the FredNats exhibit throughout Fredericksburg. This relationship is poised to elevate the value that the FredNats are able to provide our fans and is the next natural step in integrating both brands into our community." said Fredericksburg Nationals Chairman, Art Silber.

The Fredericksburg Nationals and Virginia Credit Union also plan to launch a collaborative initiative "Strike-Out-Hunger" for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

"With Strike-Out-Hunger, we will work with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to combat food insecurity in this region. With every strike out thrown during the 2022 season, we will make a financial contribution to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. The Fredericksburg Nationals will match our donations, and our financial contributions will support the Food Bank in its vital work while raising awareness of the agency and ways to support them," said Shockley.

The Fredericksburg Nationals home opener at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Mudcats (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). Season ticket packages are currently available and offered through full season, half season and 15 game mini ticket plans. Single game tickets for the 2022 season will be available starting Monday, March 14 at 10 am. Learn more atfrednats.comor call the front office at (540) 858-4242.

