FredNats Announce 2023 Daily Promotions

March 2, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Whether fans are looking for food and drink specials, exciting theme nights, unique giveaways or the best fireworks show in town, Virginia Credit Union Stadium is going to be the place to be on a daily basis this season. The Fredericksburg Nationals are thrilled to bring back daily promotions, with each day offering a different fan experience.

Fans will start off most homestands with $2 Tuesday, presented by Chancellor's Village. Select tickets will be available for $2, and fan-favorite $2 tacos will return to the concessions stands.

Wednesdays are jam packed this season! All Wednesdays are Goodwill Wednesdays, presented by Rappahannock Goodwill Industries! Fans can pick up a designated donation bag to use to donate new or lightly used items to an area RGI location and receive an undated voucher to an upcoming FredNats game.

The biggest paw-ty in town, Bark in the Park Nights, presented by St. Francis Animal Hospital, find their home on Wednesdays. On May 31 and August 2, four-legged FredNats fans are invited to enjoy the game with their owners.

Local students and teachers will be heading to the ballpark on Wednesdays as well, with the FredNats' Education Days expanding this season! Schools will be on site on April 19, May 31 and August 30 for a day of education and fun.

Wednesdays are additionally Military Ticket Nights, presented by SimVentions. On May 31 and August 2, all veterans and active duty military plus first responders can redeem a free ticket to the game.

Fans should grab their friends for Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Billiken's Smokehouse! $2 drink specials during the game are back, Thursday nights only.

Firework Fridays are not to be missed! The brightest nights at the ballpark will feature a fantastic post-game firework show. Every show is unique, so don't be afraid to catch them all!

Have a different, immersive experience at the ballpark every Theme Night Saturday! Amazing theme nights will take over every Saturday, with six complemented by jersey auctions. Saturdays will also feature appearances from a celebrity and popular kids characters.

Wrap up your week at the ballpark with Salute to Service Sundays, presented by SimVentions. All active and retired military members plus first responders will be honored, while the FredNats will be wearing special military jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on the final Sunday home game of the season.

Sunday is also giveaway day! From wearable items, bobbleheads and more, these exclusive items will head home with the first 1,000 fans.

Additionally, kids will have the chance to run the bases just like their favorite players post-game game every Sunday.

For the full promo schedule, click here. Please note that promotions are subject to change.

The FredNats open their 2023 season at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, April 7, kicking off a three-game homestand. Single game tickets go on sale in-person on Saturday, March 11 and online on Monday, March 13. Ticket plans, hospitality areas and group outings are available now at frednats.com.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.