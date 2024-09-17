FredNats and Cannon Ballers Postponed in Game Two

September 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Game two of tonight's Carolina League Championship Series between Fredericksburg and Kannapolis has been postponed due to weather.

The two teams will play a potential doubleheader tomorrow with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. If Fredericksburg wins the first game, they are the Carolina League champions and the second game of the doubleheader will not be played.

Fans who had tickets to tonight's game can exchange them for an equal or lesser value ticket to both games of tomorrow's doubleheader.

Gates open at 4 p.m. tomorrow for a 5:05 first pitch.

