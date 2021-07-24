Frederick Keys Hit Two Home Runs in 9-2 Victory over Trenton Thunder

Trenton, NJ - The Frederick Keys beat the Trenton Thunder in the second game of three by a final score of 9-2. The Keys had six extra base hits in the game which was shortened to seven innings.

In the 1st inning, Jorel Ortega hit a one out triple to centerfield. Ortega came around to score on a single by Haven Mangrum. Mangrum collected three hits in the game for the fourth time since joining the Keys for the second half of the season.

Spencer Edmondson started the game for the Keys, making his first appearance. The right hander pitched six innings and allowed just two runs. Trenton tied the game at 1-1 in the 1st inning. Edmondson faced four batters or fewer in four of his six innings.

The Keys broke the tie in the 3rd inning as leadoff man Jahmoi Percival worked a one out walk. Percival moved to second on a groundout by Ortega and then swiped third base. He would score on Mangrum's second RBI single of the game. Mangrum came around to score on Jake Plastiak's sixth home run of the season. The ball travelled a projected 415 feet. Frederick would not lose the lead again, ending the 3rd inning ahead 4-1.

In the 6th inning the Keys brought nine men to the plate scoring four runs. After a strikeout by Gregory Ozuna, Aaron Straker hit a double to begin the rally. Jerry Thomas followed with a walk. Straker came home on a wild pitch, which also moved Thomas to third. Percival worked a walk of his own to leave runners at first and third for Ortega. On the second pitch, Ortega crushed a home run to left field to give the Keys a 9-1 lead.

Andrew Cossetti launched a home run on the first pitch Edmondson threw in the 6th. He bounced back to retire the next three batters to finish his day. Edmondson is the third Keys pitcher in three days to post a quality start. Until Frias' start on Thursday, the Keys didn't have a quality start all year.

The Keys finish the series with Trenton tomorrow at 1 PM. The Keys return home on Tuesday for a six game homestand, the longest of the season. Single game tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at jmichalski@Frederickkeys.com.

