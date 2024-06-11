Frederick Keys Announce Appointment of Slater Fuchs as General Manager

June 11, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys today announced the appointment of Slater Fuchs as the new General Manager of the team.

Most recently, Fuchs served as General Manager, Red Wolves Sports Properties for LEARFIELD at Arkansas State University. Previously, he was Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at THE TEAM in Frisco, Texas, and Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Pro Volleyball Federation, as well as game day sponsorship activation for the Dallas Mavericks. Fuchs' early career also included stops with the Frisco Fighters Football Team and Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club working in ticket sales, marketing, and corporate partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Slater Fuchs to the Frederick Keys family," said Greg Baroni, CEO and Managing Partner, Attain Sports and owner of the Frederick Keys. "Slater's proven track record of success in sports management, combined with his lifelong passion for baseball and building communities, make him an ideal fit to lead the Keys into a new era. We are confident that under his leadership, the Keys will achieve new heights."

"I am honored to lead the Frederick Keys," said Slater Fuchs, General Manager for the Frederick Keys. "This team has a rich history and a dedicated fan base, and I am excited to work with the talented front office staff to build on that legacy. I look forward to engaging with the community and ensuring that every game is a memorable experience for our fans."

The Frederick Keys open their home season on Tuesday, June 11 against the Trenton Thunder at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now at www.frederickkeys.com.

