Frederick Keys 2022 Home Game Times Released

February 16, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







The Frederick Keys are excited to announce the home game times for our 2022 MLB Draft League season. Opening Night of the home schedule at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. first pitch on Thursday, June 2.

Standard home game times for the 2022 season remain unchanged from previous seasons. Tuesday through Friday games will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights will have a 6 p.m. start time while Sunday games will start at 1 p.m.

The only exceptions to the standard game times are Thursday June 16 (12 p.m.), Sunday July 3rd (6 p.m.), Thursday August 4th (12 p.m.), and Sunday September 4 (6 p.m.).

The Keys will be hosting Fireworks nights on all Friday and Saturday games throughout the season. The July 3rd game against the Trenton Thunder and September 3rd game against the Williamsport Crosscutters will be special Sunday Fireworks nights.

Fans can check out the full schedule with home game times by going to our website.

The Keys 2022 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Fans can buy/renew ticket plans as well as book group outings for the 2022 season by calling 301-815-9900.

The Frederick Keys are founding members of the Major League Baseball Draft League, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

