Franklin Seals It with Spectacular INT Catch

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Benjie Franklin comes up huge late in the fourth with a spectacular interception to halt the REDBLACKS' comeback push.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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