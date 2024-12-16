FPHL Announces Schedule Changes

December 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- The Federal Prospects Hockey League have announced multiple changes to the 2024-25 Binghamton Black Bears schedule. Due to ownership and management changes with the newly re-branded HC Venom, the following games have been affected.

Friday, December 27 @ HC Venom has been postponed to a date, TBD.

Saturday, January 18 vs the Columbus River Dragons will now take place against Empire Division rivals, the Watertown Wolves.

Saturday, February 8 @ HC Venom will now be a HOME GAME for the Binghamton Black Bears. Fans can purchase single-game tickets to the February 8 game beginning on Monday, January 13. Full & partial season ticket holders will automatically receive their same seats at no additional cost. Full & partial season tickets will be available for pickup in the 3rd floor hockey offices starting on Monday, January 13.

