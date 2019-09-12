Four-Run Ninth Sinks Shuckers in Game Two

September 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Jackson Generals (82-60, 1-1) used a four-run top of the ninth inning to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers (86-60, 1-1) 6-2 on Wednesday night at MGM Park. Following a split in Biloxi, the series will now moves to the Ballpark at Jackson starting on Friday night.

Tied at 2-2 in the top of the ninth, RHP Anthony Bender (L, 0-1) retired the first two batters he faced but issued a full-count walk to Camden Duzenack. Ben DeLuzio then doubled down the left-field line, scoring Duzenack from first to put the Generals up 3-2. Daulton Varsho and Pavin Smith followed with back-to-back doubles, driving in two more runs before a Drew Ellis single completed the four-spot in the frame. Biloxi managed a two-out baserunner in the home half of the ninth but West Tunnell struck out Joantgel Segovia to end the ballgame.

It was a great pitcher's duel through the first seven innings, with RHP Dylan File allowing one unearned run on four hits over six innings, not walking a batter and striking out nine. For Jackson, RHP Josh Green surrendering just two hits in his seven innings of work, departing with a 1-0 lead.

The Generals added another run in the top of the eighth inning on a walk to Varsho, an intentional walk to Drew Ellis and an RBI single by Seth Beer. RHP Jon Olczak entered and induced a groundout from Ramon Hernandez, keeping the Shuckers within striking distance at 2-0.

Biloxi rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. LHP Junior Garcia (H,1) recorded the first out of the inning but Segovia singled to right and Max McDowell drew a walk, putting the tying run on base. Pinch-hitter Mario Feliciano drew a five-pitch walk from new hurler RHP Kevin McCanna (W, 1-0), loading the bases for Luis Aviles Jr. The Shuckers centerfielder struck out on an elevated fastball, but Cooper Hummel roped a two-out single into right field, driving in two runs to tie the game at 2-2. McCanna would strikeout Ryan Aguilar for the last out in the eighth, stranding the go-ahead run at third.

Following a travel day on Thursday, the Shuckers and Generals square off in Game Three of the Southern League BC® Powder Championship Series on Friday night at the Ballpark at Jackson. The Shuckers will send RHP Bowden Francis to the mound while the Generals will counter with RHP Matt Peacock for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App.

With the 2020 Southern League schedule announced, Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.