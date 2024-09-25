Four Down, Two to Go: Rhino Power Lifts Revs to Game One Championship Series Victory

(Charleston, WV): Jacob Rhinesmith's dramatic go-ahead two-run homer highlighted a four-run eighth as the York Revolution scored the final six runs for another late inning comeback, taking Game One of the 2024 Atlantic League Championship Series, 7-3 over the Charleston Dirty Birds on a rainy Tuesday evening at GoMart Ballpark. Five Revs pitchers combined on the first playoff one-hitter in franchise history for the series opening victory.

York trailed 3-1 after six innings and had been frustrated offensively much of the night before kicking it into high gear for their fourth win of the postseason, three of which have been determined in the late innings.

The Revs scored the game's first run in the top of the first, leading 1-0 early. Matt McDermott ripped a one-out single to right and moved to third on Rudy Martin Jr's bloop double to left. That set up Zander Wiel who lined a sac fly to center, driving in the first run in the first inning for the second time in as many postseason series.

Charleston answered with two in its half, however, as the first four batters reached via three walks and a hit by pitch. A wild pitch from Revs starter Chris Vallimont brought home the first run, while a Jared Carr sac fly to left field put the Dirty Birds on top, 2-1. That sac fly seemed to help Vallimont settle in, however, as the Revs righty went on to retire the next eight in-a-row.

Charleston added another run in the fourth as Angelo Castellano worked a leadoff walk, stole both second and third base, and scored on Phillip Ervin's two-out RBI double to left center on what proved to be the Dirty Birds' only hit of the night, increasing their lead to 3-1.

York had threatened but stranded two runners in both the second and third innings as Charleston starter Keyvius Sampson retired 10 of his final 11, limiting the Revs to one run on four hits in six innings before being lifted after 114 pitches thrown.

Meanwhile the Revs had turned to lefty Zach Neff in relief of Vallimont to start the fifth and got a brilliant performance as Neff retired all six batters to keep the deficit where it stood.

The Revs inched closer as Zander Wiel drew a bases loaded hit by pitch from reliever Carlos Meza with two outs in the seventh, pulling within a run at 3-2.

Alex Valverde retired the top of the Charleston order 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh, as the Revs readied to make their move.

Down a run, Alerick Soularie started off the eighth by tapping an infield single toward third base to put the tying run aboard. Rhinesmith had bigger ideas than simply tying the game, as the Revs' 2024 Player of the Year crushed a dramatic go-ahead two-run homer over the bleachers in right center, as his 421-foot shot pushed the Revs in front, 4-3.

York was far from done as Alfredo Reyes singled to right and moved to second on Roldani Baldwin's sacrifice bunt. That set up Chase Dawson who ripped an insurance RBI single into right center. Dawson stole second and scored as McDermott lined another RBI single to left and the Revs suddenly had control with a 6-3 lead.

Dan Kubiuk worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth including a diving grab by Dawson at second base on Castellano's liner for the second out.

York plated one more insurance run in the ninth as Soularie singled with one out and stole second, preceding Rhinesmith who nailed an RBI double off the top of the wall in left center to provide the final 7-3 margin.

Matt Turner closed it out with a scoreless bottom of the ninth, striking out a pair and retiring Joseph Rosa on a foul pop up to end it.

The Revs lead the best-of-five championship series, 1-0, and will turn to lefty Aaron Fletcher in Game Two on Wednesday night opposite Charleston's Cristopher Ogando at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Notes: The Revs are 2-1 when trailing after seven innings this postseason; they had been 4-16 previously in their franchise's playoff history. The combined one-hitter tops the Revs previous postseason record for fewest hits allowed in a game, besting their two-hitter in a 10-1 win vs Somerset in the Division Series opener in 2010 which was their first ever postseason victory. York stole a club playoff record four bases in Tuesday's win. Soularie (2-for-4) is now 9-for-17 this postseason; he also stole two bags giving him four steals this postseason, already a club playoff record topping Justin Greene's mark of three steals in 2014. Rhinesmith (2-for-4) is now 7-for-15 this postseason. Valverde earned the win, joining Grant Sides (three wins in 2017) and R.J. Rodriguez (two wins in 2011) as the third pitcher in Revs history to tally multiple victories in a single postseason. The Revs improve to 25-21 all-time in postseason play including a 12-12 mark on the road (3-0 on the road this postseason). York improves to 9-4 all-time in series openers. The Revs are also now 10-1 all-time in championship series games. The Revs are in the final for the fourth time and the first time since 2017. Charleston is in the postseason for the first time since 2021 while the Dirty Birds are marking the first finals appearance for a professional team from Charleston since the 2008 West Virginia Power reached the South Atlantic League final as a Milwaukee Brewers Class A affiliate. York has won 11 of its last 13 games overall.

