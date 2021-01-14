Four Additional Pitchers Set to Return to the Rox in 2021

January 14, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Trent Schoeberl

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Trent Schoeberl(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that four additional pitchers will be returning to the team for the 2021 season. They include Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State), Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota), Noah Myhre (Minot State) and Josh Gainer (Long Island-Brooklyn).

Peterson is a sophomore left-handed pitcher at Oklahoma State University. He appeared in 11 games for the Rox during the 2020 season. He struck out 23 batters while only walking six over 19 innings. During his time at Oklahoma State, Peterson has appeared in 16 games, tallying 19 strikeouts over 15.2 innings.

Schoeberl returns to the Rox after appearing in eight games during the 2020 season. He had 20 strikeouts while finishing with a 3.81 earned run average. The University of Minnesota freshman right-hander finished with a 2-0 record and a 2.75 earned run average for the Gophers last season.

Myhre is a junior right-handed pitcher at Minot State University. He pitched in nine games for the Rox last season, finishing with a 2-0 record and one save. He struck out 19 batters over 18.1 innings and finished with a 3.44 earned run average. At Minot State last season, he was named the National Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association after throwing a no-hitter against Missouri Western.

Gainer returns to the Rox after appearing in 10 games on the mound during the 2020 season. In 15 relief innings, he struck out 18 batters and posted a 3.60 earned run average. The Long Island University - Brooklyn right-hander appeared in four games during the shortened 2020 season for the Sharks.

With the latest signings, the Rox now have seven players set to return from the 2020 roster. Rox Field Manager David Bellamy and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the 2021 season.

The Rox will open their tenth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2021. The home opener is Friday, June 4th presented by Coborn's. There will be post-game fireworks. Get a complete game schedule here.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.