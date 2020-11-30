Forward Matsushima Returns to the Ice Flyers

Pensacola Ice Flyers forward Eddie Matsushima

(Pensacola Ice Flyers) Pensacola Ice Flyers forward Eddie Matsushima(Pensacola Ice Flyers)

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Head Coach Rod Aldoff have announced the return of forward Eddie Matsushima for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Matsushima received his first taste of pro hockey with the Ice Flyers after his senior college season in the spring of 2019. In 14 games, he had six goals and seven assists for 13 points. He returned to Pensacola for 2019-20 season and continued having a point per game. Matsushima scored eight goals and added 13 assists for 21 points in 19 games as a rookie.

"I am very excited to be back with the Ice Flyers and the great fans of Pensacola," Matsushima stated. "Rod is a great coach, and I cannot wait to get started for my third stint with the Ice Flyers."

"Having Eddie back in an Ice Flyers jersey is great news for our team," Aldoff commented. "Eddie is an exciting player to watch and there is not a day he does not come to the rink prepared to make the team better."

Matsushima earned call-ups to the ECHL this past season with the Orlando Solar Bears, Maine Mariners and Worcester Railers. In 27 games played in the ECHL, he scored three goals and added six assists.

Prior to joining the Ice Flyers, he played his collegiate hockey at NCAA Division III University of Wisconsin - River Falls. He had 84 points in 109 games with the Falcons. Matsushima led the team in scoring in both his junior and senior year and was named to the All-Conference Team for these two seasons. In his final college season, he was named as an All-American.

Aldoff added, "Eddie is a true professional both on and off the ice. His speed and work ethic creates opportunities he gets that most players do not get. He is a big piece of the puzzle for us to be successful and I am looking forward to having Eddie back playing for us."

Matsushima finished off by saying, "Pensacola is where I started my pro career, and I am looking forward to putting in the work and bringing a champion back to Ice Flyer Nation."

