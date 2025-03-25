Forward Madison Sign Midfielder Riley Binns on Academy Contract for 2025 Season

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed midfielder, Riley Binns, to an Academy Contract pending league and federation approval. Playing for Greenfield High School in Greenfield, WI during his 2023-24 Season, Binns slotted four goals and tallied four assists. These stellar numbers saw him ranked Top-Five in both categories in the Woodland Conference and caught the eye of several top clubs.

"Riley is a Wisconsin kid who we identified as a player with a high ceiling who has the technical ability we look for in our midfield players," said Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "We're thrilled to add a young Wisconsin player on an Academy Contract and we look forward to helping Riley develop and reach his highest potential in our environment."

Binns has made impressive strides in his young career, securing multiple trial invitations from top clubs worldwide. Binns' first major trial invitation came in the Summer of 2023 with Spanish third division club, C.F Motril. In March of 2024, Binns also received an academy trial offer with Nashville FC. After his time with Nashville, Binns joined the United Premier Soccer League, where he played for Berber City FC and became the team's youngest starter.

"I'm excited and thankful to have the opportunity to play at this level," said Binns. "I believe it's a great start to my career, and I look forward to meeting all of the amazing fans and being a part of the great atmosphere at Breese!"

Riley's Academy Contract with Forward Madison will create an environment for him to hone his skills at a heightened professional level while allowing him to retain amateur status and college eligibility.

About Forward Madison FC: Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were a USL League One playoff team in 2019, 2023, 2024, and have made an international name for themselves with a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team's weekly newsletter is available at www.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

