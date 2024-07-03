Forward Madison Handed First Loss in 2024 Season against Richmond

July 3, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

A 90-minute equalizer by Galindrez proved not enough as the Kickers secure the 2024 Henny Derby trophy.

It was a fast start for the 'Mingos as they kicked off their second-ever nationally televised match and second Henny Derby match of the season. Within a few minutes of the first whistle, Forward had their first chance on goal. Christian Chaney played a ball into the box to Derek Gebhard, who took a touch towards the end line and hit a low strike to the back post, but Richmond keeper Pablo Jara made the diving save to keep Madison scoreless.

Forward carried the momentum, with chances from Stephen Payne and Devin Boyce, but couldn't quite find the final touch to take the lead, which would come back to haunt them in the 22nd minute. After a poor giveaway in the defensive end, Richmond quickly strung together a few passes atop the 18-yard box. The ball found the feet of Emiliano Terzaghi, who curled it past the outstretched arms of Bernd Schipmann and gave his team the lead, 1-0.

The energy shifted in favor of the home squad, and Schipmann had to make a few saves to keep his squad in the game. However, the 'Mingos struggled to create dangerous chances in the final third and the half would end with Richmond up one.

It was the first time in regular-season play that Forward had started the second half behind, so they were determined to build something in the attack. However, Richmond continued to put players behind the ball and continue to disrupt any momentum the 'Mingos would create.

In the 60th minute, Forward had a few chances on goal from Aiden Mesas and Gebhard, who, once again, forced Jara to make a big save. In the 71st minute, FMFC made three offensive subs who would end up changing the game for the visiting team.

As time neared the end, Forward brought the pressure in the final third, creating chance after chance to add to the scoresheet. In the 84th minute, they were awarded a flurry of corner kicks, but it wasn't until the 90th minute that they finally got their goal. Agustin Davila stepped up to take a corner kick for his squad, and while screaming Kickers fans, he swung the ball to the near post. Juan Galindrez made a run to the ball and headed the ball across the face of the goal and into the back of the net for a dramatic tying finish.

Eight minutes of stoppage time was indicated by the referee staff, but FMFC was not content with a draw. They continued to surge toward goal, putting dangerous balls into the box. However, the Kickers exposed their high press a few times, attacking on counters and creating their own chances. Eleven minutes into stoppage time, Richmond was awarded a free kick, where Chandler O'Dwyer out-jumped the Forward defenders and barely snuck the ball inside the post for the game-winning goal.

The final whistle blew and Richmond Kickers had won the Henney Derby, 2-1, and handed Forward Madison their first loss of the 2024 season.

