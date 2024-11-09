Forward Madison FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
November 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC becomes second expansion team to advance to USL League One Final in inaugural season, lowest seed to ever qualify for league's crowning match, as newcomers outlast Forward Madison FC in penalty kick shootout, 5-4, following scoreless 120 minutes at Breese Stevens Field.
