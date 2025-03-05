Forward Madison FC Releases 2025 Pre-Match Top

March 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has officially released the 2025 Pre-Match Top to be worn by the Flamingos throughout the duration of their seventh season. The 7th Inning Stripes top pays tribute to both Forward Madison FC's home, Breese Stevens Field, and its rich history as a baseball stadium and a subtle nod toward the classic Hummel Denmark 1986 top.

Breese Stevens field has been a pillar in the Madison community for generations since the city completed the construction of the original brick grandstand in 1926 that still surrounds the field today. Serving as a baseball stadium up until 1982, Breese Stevens Field was home to decades of baseball, hosting events ranging from tryout camps for the New York Yankees to legendary pitcher, Satchel Paige, playing for the Kansas City Monarchs in 1947. The pre-match top's classic baseball look and feel commemorates Breese Stevens Field's deep history in the sport of baseball.

The Flamingos are set to unveil the pre-match tops at home during their US Open Cup Match on March 20th as they take on Duluth FC at Breese Stevens Field.

The 2025 season pre-match top is now on sale at Forward Madison's online team store and will be available in-store at the Flamboyance Team Store at Breese Stevens Field starting today, Wednesday, March 5th.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 5, 2025

Forward Madison FC Releases 2025 Pre-Match Top - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.