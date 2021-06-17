Forward Callahan Burke Returns to Eagles

June 17, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has re-signed forward Callahan Burke to an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season. Burke notched two goals and seven assists in 33 games with the Eagles as a rookie during the 2020-21 campaign.

Prior to making the jump to the pro game, the 24-year-old enjoyed a four-year career at the University of Notre Dame, posting 36 goals and 52 assists in 146 NCAA contests while collecting back-to-back Big-10 Championships in 2018 and 2019. Burke also served as team captain during a senior season that saw the 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward notch seven goals and 14 assists in 37 games with the Fighting Irish.

A native of Boxborough, Massachusetts, Burke also spent two seasons at the junior level with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. In 121 contests he amassed 34 goals and 45 assists and served as the team's captain during the 2015-16 campaign.

The Colorado Eagles will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, October 22nd, with the Budweiser Events Center now open to 100% fan capacity. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.