Former Wings Captain, Riley Sharun, Announces Commitment to Play Hockey at Lakehead University

July 11, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that former Captain of the Aberdeen Wings, Riley Sharun, has announced his commitment to play hockey at Lakehead University, a USPORTS program! Sharun, a 6'2" 179 lbs forward from West Kelowna, BC, CAN appeared in 57 games for the Wings during the 23-24 season. During his time in Aberdeen, he scored 12 goals and 29 assists for 41 total points overall. Before his time with the Wings, he played 4 seasons in the BCHL. Sharun even had the opportunity to represent Team Central in this past season's NAHL Top Prospects tournament where he recorded a goal as well.

"I am honored to announce that I will be attending Lakehead University! I would like to thank all of the fans this past season for their die hard support through thick and thin. Thank you to my billet family for making life in Aberdeen feel like home! Thank you Coach Langer for bringing me in for the best season of my junior career, it was a pleasure. Last, but not least, good luck to all of my brothers in their futures. Once a Wing, always a Wing!" Sharun said.

Head Coach and GM Scott Langer goes on to explain "Riley brought leadership and hard work to the Aberdeen Wings. He is a player that sacrifices his personal accolades for the betterment of the team."

Lakehead University had an overall record during the 2023-24 season of 18-13-3 under Head Coach Andrew Wilkins and Assistant Coaches Jeremy Adduono, Murray Mahill, and Dan Bissonnette.

