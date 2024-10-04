Former Wallaby Steve Hoiles Returns to LA as Director of Rugby

Former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles has signed with RFCLA as it's Director Rugby for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The 42-year-old will take up the top job after two seasons with Australian Shute Shield club Randwick that included a drought-breaking championship in 2023.

Hoiles is no stranger to LA, having coached Los Angeles in Major League Rugby in 2021 and 2022, winning the title in 2021.

With that stint in LA ending earlier than anticipated, Hoiles said he had always hoped he might end up returning to the MLR one day.

"I love being around footy teams and love seeing them reach their potential," he said.

"The Randwick job was the dream job in a lot of ways, I mean it's the only club team I've ever played for.

"But the opportunity to come back to LA - there's something so unique about the city - it's a sporting and entertainment capital of the world."

Hoiles representing Australia at Rugby World Cup. Getty Images

Holies, the 2024 Australian Shute Shield Coach of the Year, will be returning to the LA market with his eyes wide open to the challenge that awaits in the competitive sporting scene.

"Trying to get a rugby team to be successful here and getting them to reach their potential, and even grabbing a small amount of eyeballs in such a populated area, comes with its challenges, but with that comes a huge opportunity," he said.

"It's like Sydney on steroids, you can so easily get lost if you are not performing, so success is massively important."

With a whirlwind relocation that saw the team relocate Atlanta before last season, Hoiles said stability would be the first step for RFCLA to grow.

"We're still finalizing our squad but I genuinely think the first thing will be ensuring the environment is sorted, so there's no distractions.

"We're aiming to not just be making up the numbers, we want to be winning championships but saying that and doing that are very different things.

"I think [to start with] we'll hopefully have a really hungry and determined team, and same within the coaching ranks, which have global and more importantly MLR experience, which we are excited share with our fans in the coming days."

Hoiles playing for Waratahs in Super Rugby. Photo: Getty Images

Founder and CEO Pete Sickle said Hoiles would be a perfect fit for the side.

"Stephen is an incredibly talented and hardworking coach who understands how to get the best out of his players," he said.

"Having been part of championship teams in Super Rugby as a player and also led teams to success as a coach, Stephen understands what it takes to be an elite team.

"Wherever he has gone through his rugby career as a player, coach or staff, Stephen has built strong relationships with teammates, coaches and his charges and his character will serve him well in his new opportunity with RFCLA."

RFCLA CEO Pete Sickle said Hoiles's appointment would be a boon for the team.

"We're thrilled to have Stephen on board for the next two seasons as we look to take the next step with RFCLA," he said.

"Stephen brings with him a wealth of knowledge both of the MLR landscape and of building a successful squad, both of which are extremely valuable.

"His experience across a range of elite rugby programs speaks for itself and we are sure he will help continue to grow a successful culture with this team."

Hoiles will move to LA with his wife and four children later this year, before the MLR seasons kicks off.

