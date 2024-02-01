Former Vibe Matt Hogan Signs with White Sox

Former Vibe Matt Hogan has signed with the Chicago White Sox organization on a minor league contract.

Hogan joined Rocky Mountain halfway through the season after finishing his collegiate career with Oral Roberts in the college world series. The rookie made an instant impact with the Vibes. The center fielder blasted a 456-foot home run off of the top of the batter's eye in just his second game in the Springs. Hogan batted .289 in 45 games for Rocky Mountain. The lefty also finished fourth on the squad in home runs with ten and tacked on 32 RBIs.

Hogan is the sixth Vibes player and second Vibes hitter to sign with a Major League Baseball organization.

