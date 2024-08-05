Former Trash Pandas Pitcher Ky Bush Called up by White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Ky Bush from Triple-A Charlotte.

He is set to make his major league debut in a start against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Bush will become the 31st Trash Panda in team history to make his major league debut and third in the 2024 season alongside right-handed pitchers Zac Kristofak and Jack Kochanowicz.

Additionally, Bush is set to be just the second Trash Panda to make his debut with a team other than the Angels joining infielder Brendon Davis with the Detroit Tigers in 2022.

Bush made 27 starts for the Trash Pandas from 2022-2023 before being traded to the White Sox alongside catcher Edgar Quero for right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López last season.

The lefty represented both the Trash Pandas and the Angels in the 2022 Futures Game and was an MiLB.com Organization All-Star that season.

After his trade to the White Sox, Bush faced the Trash Pandas with Double-A Birmingham five times including two starts at Toyota Field.

