Homestand Highlights: August 6-11

August 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Birmingham Barons for the final time during the 2024 regular season.

The details for each game and Specialty Food Items are listed below.

Tuesday, August 6

Youth Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids (ages 17 and under) will receive a Trash Pandas youth jersey sponsored by Nucor.

Runners Night: A parade featuring several local high school cross country teams will take place before the game.

Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans 21 & older can enjoy $5 wine specials, presented by REEDS Jewelers.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Player of the Month Presentation: Pitcher Chase Chaney and outfielder Gustavo Campero will be presented their July Players of the Month award by Trash Pandas general manager Garrett Fahrmann before the game.

Wednesday, August 7

Dollar Dog Night: For the first time ever at Toyota Field, fans will be able to purchase hot dogs for just one (1) dollar.

Soccer Night: Players from Huntsville City FC will be at the ballpark for autographs! Find them on the concourse during the game.

Employees of the Month Presentation: The Trash Pandas will be honoring the July Employees of the Month before the game.

Dog Day: Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark sponsored by Tito's! Dog Days will benefit Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

For more information on Dog Days in 2024: Dog Days 2024

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, August 8

Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bandito's in the Bill Penney Plaza.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, August 9

Breast Cancer Awareness Night: Pink ribbons will be available at the gates as the Trash Pandas recognize those who are suffering from breast cancer.

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night, presented by Southern Cancer Center Huntsville.

School Supplies Drive: Fans are invited to donate school supplies which can be exchanged for raffle tickets for the chance to win Trash Pandas Memorabilia.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Space Night: Blast off to Toyota Field as the Trash Pandas will be wearing special Space Night themed jerseys! NASA will be at the ballpark with a space station set up at the Inline Electric Rock Porch.

Space Night Jersey Auction: All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off benefiting the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen and the Trash Pandas Foundation.

Auction will start at 4 p.m. and close at the end of the seventh inning.

Text 'space' to 76278 or visit space.givesmart.com

Bids start at $75 and will go up in $25 increments

Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game firework show, sponsored by SAIC.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Lunaticos de Rocket City: This will be the Trash Pandas' third and final time wearing their Lunaticos de Rocket City jerseys this season.

Los Amigos Mariachi Band will be at the ballpark performing pregame.

Check out the Lunaticos Market Place in the outfield before the game from 2-3 p.m.

Vendors: Stucchi's Jewelry, La Dona Comida Mexicana, Sena Coolers, Most Wanted Chamoy, Havana Bama, Patricia Partida

Food Trucks: Nicas Grill, Barretos Outdoor Kitchen and El Palomino #2

Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids (ages 17 and under) will receive a Sugar Skull Bobblehead presented by Early Services.

Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union!

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

Concessions Specials

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out this homestand's concessions specials and visit TrashPandasFood.com for more details:

The Solar System (Dumpster Dive)

All Beef Angus Burger, Lightly Toasted Brioche Bun, topped with Colby Jack Cheese, Slice of House Smoke Brisket, Crispy Bacon Strips, Crispy Onion Rings, Moody Blue Cheese Crumbles and House Made BBQ Sauce

Gravity Rings and Meteorites (Gravity Grille)

Hand Breaded Onion Rings tossed with Spicy Cheese Curd, Sprinkled with Parmesan, Chopped Parsley and served with House Made Gravity Sauce

Moon Cheese Pizza Pie (at All Stars)

Traditional Cheese Pizza with Marinara and Moon Cheese Shaped Caters

The Smokehouse Special (at Sprocket's Grill)

Locally Smoked Conecuh Sausage, Warm Amoroso Bun, topped with House Smoked Brisket, 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese, Spicy Fried Onion Strips, finished with House Made White BBQ Sauce and Traditional BBQ Sauce

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games are on sale now starting at just $8 on tptix.com.

Fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games live on WZZN 97.7-HD2, and WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Game Times and Promotions are subject to change.

