Former Saltdogs Manager Marty Scott Dies at 68

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Former Lincoln Saltdogs manager Marty Scott has passed away at the age of 68, the club has announced.

Scott, who managed the club for three seasons, passed away Wednesday at his home in West Palm Beach, FL following a long battle with an undisclosed illness. He led the 'Dogs to their only American Association championship in franchise history in 2009.

"We are very saddened to hear the news of Marty's passing," said President/GM Charlie Meyer. "He was an integral part of the Saltdogs organization and took us to levels we'd never been. He was an incredible personality both on and off the field and was a fan-favorite during his three seasons in Lincoln."

Scott was on the top step of Lincoln's dugout from 2009-2011, winning 151 games and making two playoff appearances. He also managed the Northern League's St. Paul Saints from 1995-2000, winning back-to-back league titles in '95 and '96 after he took the Northwest League's Tri-Cities Triplets (TEX) to a league championship in 1984.

Scott was a 25th-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 1977 and spent five seasons in the club's minor league system, reaching Triple-A in 1979 and 1980. He originally attended and played at Dallas Baptist University.

Scott went on to have a successful career as both a coach and executive in the Rangers organization before another successful stint as a manager in independent baseball.

He was named the club's Director of Player Development in 1984 and held that position for 10 years - aiding in the development of Juan Gonzalez, Rusty Greer, Kenny Rogers, and Ruben Sierra, among many other future MLB stars.

The Lincoln Saltdogs extend their thoughts and prayers to Marty Scott's family and friends during this difficult time.

