Former Ports Manager Billy DeMars Passes Away

December 11, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Former Stockton Ports Manager Billy DeMars passed away on Thursday December 10th at the age of 95. DeMars managed the Ports during the 1959 and 1960 seasons. The Ports finished with a 76-63 record in 1959 and 66-74 during the 1960 campaign.

Prior to his coaching days, DeMars played three seasons in the majors for the Philadelphia Athletics (1948) and St. Louis Browns (1950-51). Over his brief playing career, DeMars hit .237 with 50 hits, 14 RBI, 28 walks, and just 16 strikeouts spanning 80 games and 244 plate appearances.

Following his Stockton years, DeMars spent many years coahing with the Philadelphia Phillies across the 1969 - 1981 seasons. DeMars was the Phillies hitting coach during their 1980 World Series championship season.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from December 11, 2020

Former Ports Manager Billy DeMars Passes Away - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.