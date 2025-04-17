Former NFL Superstars Marshawn Lynch and Marcus Peters Join the Seattle Seawolves Ownership Group

April 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Seattle, WA - The Seattle Seawolves proudly announce the addition of two influential sports figures, Marshawn Lynch aka "Beast Mode" and Marcus Peters, as new investors in the organization. This partnership marks an exciting step forward for the Seawolves as they continue to grow rugby's presence in the PNW while deepening their connection to Seattle and surrounding communities.

Marshawn Lynch, retired NFL legend and Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, brings a powerful combination of business acumen and community impact to the Seawolves. Lynch is no stranger to team and league ownership, holding stakes in the NHL's Seattle Kraken, Oakland Roots SC of the USL, the PFL (Professional Fight League), the Beasts in the Fan Controlled Football League, and the Bay Area Panthers of the Indoor Football League.

Earlier this year, Lynch received the Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award from the Seattle Sports Commission at the 90th annual Sports Star of the Year Awards--the same event where the Seawolves were nominated for Sports Story of the Year. The award recognizes individuals making meaningful philanthropic contributions, and Lynch was honored for his work in Seattle, Oakland, and internationally in Haiti.

"Rugby is about culture, community, and respect--and when this opp presented itself, I was with it, cause you already know that's what imma about" said Marshawn Lynch. "This move isn't just business. It's about building something with substance and purpose. The Seawolves are creating something dope in the PNW, and I'm here for it."

Joining him is Marcus Peters, veteran NFL cornerback and Oakland native, whose impact off the field is as powerful as his presence on it. Peters is known for mentoring younger teammates, advocating for mental health awareness, and investing in youth development in his hometown and beyond. He'll be attending the Seawolves home match on Friday, April 18 to celebrate the new partnership.

Though not related by blood, Lynch and Peters call each other "cousins," a title earned through a lifelong bond formed in Oakland. Lynch mentored Peters early on and even housed him while Peters played college football at the University of Washington. Their shared values, community roots, and competitive drive now extend into professional rugby.

Both men are also Board and Founding Members of Fam 1st Family Foundation, an organization that works to better the lives of underserved youth in the East Bay.

"This is bigger than just a sport for me," said Marcus Peters. "It's about creating opportunity. We don't just talk about it, we let our actions speak for us and this is about setting an example and putting energy into something that uplifts and brings people together. Rugby's about heart and connection, and I'm hella proud to join a team that lives by that every day on and off the field."

Peters' advocacy for mental health--exemplified by the "Marcus Alert" program in Arlington County, Virginia--is closely aligned with Major League Rugby's commitment to player wellness and mental fitness.

From ownership to philanthropy, both Peters and Lynch bring passion and purpose to this partnership, and Seawolves leadership sees it as a game-changing moment for the club and the league.

Ted Ackerley, Seawolves Board Member, stated: "We are excited to welcome Marshawn and Marcus to the Seattle Seawolves, two local legends with a strong background in team leadership and community involvement. They both appreciate the culture of rugby and will work with the team to open doors for deeper community involvement and increased visibility for the sport. On behalf of the Seawolves Ownership Group, we are honored to welcome them to the Seawolves family."

Rugby continues to grow rapidly in the U.S., with rising stars like Ilona Maher making headlines and the Rugby World Cup which will be played in the USA in 2031 (mens) and 2033 (womens). This investment from two powerful voices in sports and culture adds momentum to a movement already building nationwide.

Fans are invited to join the Seawolves this Friday, April 18 for a special night of rugby, with Marcus Peters in attendance, as the team marks the beginning of this impactful new partnership.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.