Former MLB Catcher Ryan Lavarnway to Play for Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Former MLB catcher and current Vibes broadcaster Ryan Lavarnway will play for the Rocky Mountain Vibes for two games on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday August 24.

Lavarnway will play the games as a "marketing player" which under Pioneer League rules is the addition of a celebrity player to the roster for no more than two games a month.

In his post-playing career, Lavarnway has featured himself in the baseball media both as a commentator on Vibes TV streams and as an analyst on pregame and postgame shows for the Colorado Rockies on AT&T Sports Net.

He will also be features internationally for Team Israel in the 2023 Baseball European Championships, beginning September 24th in Prague. The competition will feature a pool of four groups of four teams each. Israel will face Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland in group play.

Lavarnway is also promoting the release of his new children's book, "Baseball and Belonging." The book is a creative non-fiction book for ages 9-12, available for pre-sale now. A press release for the book is included in this release as well. The book will release on August 28th.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes are currently in 1st place in the Southern Division in the Second Half.

With a 3.0 game lead on the next closest teams, the Vibes are looking to clinch their first trip to the playoffs in the final 20 games.

