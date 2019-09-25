Former Lookouts Shining in the Majors

The 2019 regular season is wrapping up and the postseason is right around the corner. This year numerous former Lookouts had standout years. Here is a look at several who stood out this season.

Nick Anderson, P (TBR) - 22 G, 3-0, 2.14 ERA, 40 K, 2 BB

Anderson was lights out this season for Tampa Bay. In just 21 innings the former Lookouts pitcher has struck out 40 batters while only allowing two walks. The righthander has also recorded a hold in 15 out of his 22 appearances.

Luis Arraez, IF (MIN) - 89 G, .341, 3 HR, 26 RBI

In his rookie year Luis Arraez has made a tremendous impact for Minnesota. His .341 batting tops the AL, but the rookie does not have enough at bats to qualify for the batting title.

Jose Berrios, SP (MIN) - 31 GS, 13-8, 3.70 ERA, 186 K, 49 BB

The Twins ace continued the strong start to his career this season. In 31 starts Berrios has posted a career best 3.70 ERA. He has also totaled a career-high 194.1 innings.

Mitch Garver, C (MIN) - 91 G, .274, 31 HR, 67 RBI

Mitch Garver has appeared in 11 fewer games in 2019, but has hit 22 more homers. Garver's power surge ranks him fourth on the team in dingers and first in slugging (.634).

Yasiel Puig, OF (CIN/CLE) - .271, 24 HR, 84 RBI

After being traded to the Indians at the trade deadline, the former Lookouts star has hit .312 with 15 doubles and two homers. This year Puig has set career highs in RBIs (84) and stolen bases (18).

Marcus Walden, P (BOS) - 69 G, 9-2, 3.74 ERA, 75 K, 31 BB

In his first full major league season, Walden has established him self as a top reliever. In 69 games the right-hander recorded nine wins and seven holds.

