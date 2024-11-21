Former Logger Chris Sale Win NL Cy Young Award

LA CROSSE, WI - 2008 La Crosse Logger pitcher Chris Sale has joined fellow hurler Max Scherzer as the second Logger alum to secure a Cy Young Award as the 35-year old Sale was named the National League Cy Young award winner on Wednesday night. Sale received 26 of the 30 first-place votes cast by select members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Sale also won the NL Triple Crown after leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (225). He was the first NL pitcher to lead in each of these categories during a 162-game season since Clayton Kershaw in 2011. His incredible 2024 season has also included being named the NL Comeback Player of the Year and winning a Gold Glove for the first time in his illustrious career.

This was not Sale's first run at a Cy Young award as he finished among the top six in American League Cy Young balloting for seven straight seasons (2012-18). The 8-time All-Star, World Series Champion and three-time single season strikeout leader has now supplanted himself as one of the best to do it during his 14 big league seasons (2010-present).

The Florida native was the top pitcher on the 2008 La Crosse Loggers club, after spending his freshman season at Florida Gulf Coast. He was named a 2008 Northwoods League all-star after striking out 74 batters in 53 innings that summer and has often noted that the tweak he made in dropping his arm slot that summer was a key to his future and current success. Sale went on to become a first round selection of the Chicago White Sox in 2010 and became one of five players in the history of MLB to be called up to the Big Leagues later that year making his debut on August 6, 2010.

