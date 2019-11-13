Former Kingsport Mets Manager Bobby Floyd Inducted into Appalachian League Hall of Fame

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Appalachian League announced their 2019 Special Election Hall of Fame class today. Former Kingsport Mets Manager, Bobby Floyd, was elected to the Appalachian League Hall of Fame along with 13 other well-deserving inductees.

Former Kingsport Mets manager, Bobby Floyd, is the first member of the Kingsport Mets affiliate to be inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame. Floyd managed the Kingsport Mets in 1987 and 1988. He led the KMets to their first Appalachian League Championship in 1988 and was named the league's Manager of the Year that season as well. The KMets finished with a 48-25 record, a .657 winning percentage in 1988. A total of 10 players, having played for Floyd in 1987 and 1988, went on to play in the Major Leagues including players Pete Schourek, Alberto Castillo and Curtis Pride.

Floyd has spent 55 years in baseball as a player, manager and coach. He now serves as a Senior Advisor with Mets and has been with the organization for last 34 years. His professional baseball career started when he was signed by the Baltimore Orioles in 1964. He went on to play seven seasons in the Major Leagues for the Orioles and Kansas Royals.

As part of this Special Election Hall of Fame class, The Appalachian League elected a total of 13 individuals who, in a variety of ways, have contributed enormously to the League. The class includes, former Appalachian League Presidents Lee Landers, Chauncey DeVault and Bill Halstead; former player Andruw Jones (Danville); current manager Ray Smith (Elizabethton) and former General Managers, George McGonagle (Bluefield), Boyce Cox (Bristol) and Jim Holland (Princeton). Other inductees who have made major contributions to the League are Randy Boyd (Johnson City), David Hagan (Pulaski), Scott Niswonger (Greeneville) and Miles Wolf (Burlington).

The Appalachian League Hall of Fame was created in 2019, having elected seven former Appalachian League players who are Major League Baseball Hall of Famers as part of the league's inaugural Hall of Fame class earlier this year. To check out the entire Appalachian League Hall of Fame go to https://www.milb.com/appalachian/history/halloffame.

