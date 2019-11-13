David Hagan Elected to Appalachian League Hall of Fame

November 13, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Pulaski Yankees News Release





PULASKI, Va. - The Appalachian League today announced Calfee Park Baseball owner David Hagan has been elected to the League's Hall of Fame. Hagan is among 13 inductees to be elected via a Special Election held at the League's Fall Meetings last month in Bristol, VA.

"It is a wonderful honor to receive this recognition," said Hagan. "The Appalachian League has meant so much to this region for so long, and it is an honor to be selected for its Hall of Fame."

Hagan and the Shelor Automotive Group purchased Calfee Park from the Town of Pulaski in 2014 and have since invested more than ten million dollars in renovations to the ballpark facilities, field, team, and hotel where the players stay. Hagan is credited with bringing the New York Yankees affiliate to the small, rural community of Pulaski. Under his leadership, the Pulaski Yankees have led the Appalachian League in attendance each year since 2015 and were recognized with Minor League Baseball's John H. Johnson President's Award in 2019 and the Bob Freitas Award for the Short Season classification in 2016.

Hagan's commitment to the community is evident through his sponsorship of Little League tee-ball, baseball, and softball organizations, as well as the creation of the Growing the Future program which partners with local schools and community initiatives. He was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from November 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.