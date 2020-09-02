Former Jumbo Shrimp Chisholm Becomes Seventh Bahamian Player in MLB History

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp shortstop Jazz Chisholm became the seventh native of The Bahamas to debut in the major leagues when he appeared in Tuesday's game for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Blue Jays from Marlins Park. Chisholm is the 10th Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to make his big league debut this season and the 57th player of the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present) to play for both Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

Born in Nassau, Bahamas, Chisholm entered Tuesday's contest as a defensive replacement at shortstop in the top of the eighth inning in Miami's 3-2 victory. He is the first Bahamian to debut in the majors since Antoan Richardson in 2011.

Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 60th-best prospect in baseball and the fourth-best in the Marlins' organization, Chisholm was traded to Miami from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 31, 2019 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen. Following the trade, Chisholm played in 23 games with Jacksonville, batting .284/.383/.494 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, 10 RBIs, six runs scored and three stolen bases to earn Southern League Postseason All-Star honors. He began the 2019 campaign with Double-A Jackson.

Chisholm was originally signed by Arizona on July 5, 2015 as a non-drafted free agent. He earned a Midseason All-Star nod in his first professional season with Rookie-level Missoula, tallying a .281/.333/.446 batting line over 62 games of the 2016 campaign. Two seasons later, Chisholm was named a Midwest League Midseason All-Star while playing for Low-A Kane County, where he hit .244/.311/.472 in 76 contests. He finished out that 2018 season with High-A Visalia, slashing .329/.369/.597 in 36 games.

Jumbo Shrimp alumni who have made their major league debut in 2020 include Chisholm, right-hander Nick Neidert (July 25, Marlins), left-hander Alex Vesia (July 25, Marlins), outfielder Monte Harrison (August 4, Marlins), infielder Eddy Alvarez (August 5, Marlins), right-hander Jorge GuzmÃ¡n (August 6, Marlins) left-hander Daniel Castano (August 8, Marlins), first baseman Lewin DÃ­az (August 15, Marlins), right-hander Sixto SÃ¡nchez (August 22, Marlins) and left-hander Trevor Rogers (August 25, Marlins).

In Jacksonville's Double-A era (1970-present), 559 players have now played both for Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

