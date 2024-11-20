Former Dayton Dragons Luis Mey, Tyler Callihan Added to Reds 40-Man Roster

November 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons pitcher Luis Mey

DAYTON, OHIO - Former Dayton Dragons Luis Mey and Tyler Callihan were added yesterday to the Cincinnati Reds 40-man roster. Yesterday was the deadline for Major League teams to add players to their 40-man roster to protect them from being selected by another club in the Rule 5 draft in December.

Mey (pronounced MAY), a hard-throwing right-handed relief pitcher, spent the first three months of the 2024 season with the Dragons, making 21 appearances and posting eight saves with a 2.79 earned run average. Mey struck out 36 batters in 29 innings. Mey broke the all-time record for fastest pitch thrown at Day Air Ballpark on April 17, 2024 when he fired a fastball that was clocked at 103 mph for the Dragons. The previous stadium record of 102 mph was set by Hunter Greene with the Dragons in 2018. Mey spent the last two months of the 2024 season with Double-A Chattanooga. Earlier this week, he was selected as the Arizona Fall League's "Relief Pitcher of the Year."

Callihan, a second baseman, spent part of the 2022 season and most of 2023 with the Dragons, appearing in 165 games with the Dayton club. Over those two seasons with the Dragons, he combined to hit .234 with 12 home runs, 33 doubles, and 31 stolen bases. Callihan moved up to Double-A Chattanooga in 2024 and finished the year with Triple-A Louisville. In 73 games between the two clubs in 2024, he batted .273 with nine home runs. Callihan was the Reds third round draft pick in 2019 out of high school in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Reds 40-man roster currently includes 23 former Dragons. In addition to Mey and Callihan, other former Dragons on the Reds current roster are catcher Tyler Stephenson; infielders Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, Noelvi Marte, and Matt McLain; outfielders Blake Dunn, Stuart Fairchild, TJ Friedl, Rece Hinds, and Jacob Hurtubise; and pitchers Andrew Abbott, Julian Aguiar, Graham Ashcraft, Alexis Diaz, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder, Connor Phillips, Lyon Richardson, Tony Santillan, and Carson Spiers.

The Dragons open the 2025 season, their 25th year of operation, on April 4 at West Michigan, with their home opener scheduled for April 8 at 7:05 pm against Fort Wayne at Day Air Ballpark.

