Former Buffalo Defensive Lineman Daymond Williams Signs with Panthers

October 8, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers have fortified their defense with the signing of former University at Buffalo defensive lineman Daymond Williams.

During his three years with the Bulls, Williams led the team in sacks twice and recorded 26 tackles for loss. As a graduate student in 2023, he started nine of twelve games and made 22 tackles, including five tackles for loss.

In May 2024, Williams parlayed his college success into a chance to attend rookie minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Daymond is a powerful, high-motor defensive lineman who has the quickness and athleticism to cause havoc in the backfield," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is a tough, explosive athlete who plays the game with power and aggression."

Williams is grateful for the opportunity.

"It's exciting. Having a coach like Coach Keefe, who knows the game of football and can teach me a lot, is a great opportunity," said Williams. "I believe he can put me in the best position to be myself, make plays, and advance my career."

