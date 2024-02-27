Former All-Star Strobel Rejoining Goldeyes

February 27, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Tuesday of left-handed pitcher Tasker Strobel.

Strobel served as the Goldeyes' closer in 2022. His 21 saves that season ranked second in the American Association and were tied for the fourth-most in club history. The 28-year-old finished the season with a 2-3 record and a 3.42 earned run average in 53 appearances and represented the Goldeyes at the All-Star Game in Rosemont, Illinois.

A native of Avon, Indiana, Strobel pitched for the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2019 and 2021 and split the 2023 campaign between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Kane County Cougars, and the Atlantic League's York Revolution.

Overall, Strobel's career record stands at 8-14 with a 4.51 ERA and 31 saves. He has averaged just under one strikeout per inning pitched.

Having the opportunity to bring Tasker back to Winnipeg is a win-win situation for all of us," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "Tasker loved his time in Winnipeg and although I wasn't with the team then, I'm sure the organization and fans loved having him. He's excited to help us win a championship and is as determined as ever."

Winnipeg now has 14 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

LHP Tasker Strobel

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 27, 2024

Former All-Star Strobel Rejoining Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.