Forge's Set-Piece Magic + CPL's CanMNT Connections: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen
Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
This week on the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke and Mitchell Tierney broke down Forge FC's return to the top of the league table.
Then it's storytime, as they chat Canada's World Cup squad and point out some under-the-radar CPL connections to Richie Laryea and Cyle Larin. Plus, a tale of Joel Waterman's road to the pro game through Cavalry FC. --
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 3, 2026
- FC Supra Confirms Season-Ending Injury to Defender Ismael Yeo - FC Supra du Quebec
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