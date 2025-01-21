Forge FC Signs Star Canadian Premier League Defender Daniel Nimick

January 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced Tuesday the signing of standout Canadian Premier League (CPL) defender Daniel Nimick to a multi-year contract.

The 24-year-old defender joins the reigning CPL Regular Season Winners after a stellar two-season tenure with Halifax Wanderers FC, where he solidified his reputation as one of the league's top players.

"Daniel is a complete player who brings exceptional defensive ability, leadership, and a knack for making a significant impact at both ends of the pitch," said Forge FC Sporting Director and Head Coach Bobby Smyrniotis. "His experience and professionalism align perfectly with the club's ambitions and we're thrilled to welcome him to Hamilton."

Nimick, who made 54 appearances with the Wanderers in all competitions between 2023 and 2024, tallied an impressive 15 goals and six assists, showcasing his dual threat as a defensive stalwart and a consistent goal-scoring presence. His tenacity and aerial prowess at both ends of the pitch earned him a nomination for the 2023 CPL Defender of the Year Award, underlining his status as one of the league's elite defenders. He was also nominated for the league's Players' Player of the Year Award that season.

Before his professional career in the CPL, Nimick was selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Vancouver Whitecaps FC following an exceptional collegiate career at Western Michigan University. Over four years with the Broncos, Nimick made 65 appearances, starting every match amassing 12 goals and seven assists. In 2022, he was instrumental in helping Western Michigan achieve the nation's lowest goals-against record, conceding only 10 times in 21 matches. His individual accolades during his collegiate years include MAC Player of the Year, First Team All-MAC, and United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American honours.

Born in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nimick grew up in Harrogate, England, where he developed his craft in the academies of Leeds United and Harrogate Town A.F.C. His formative years included leadership roles as captain of youth teams at both

clubs, a quality he carried into his time at Western Michigan, where he also served as team captain.

As a dual national, Nimick's Canadian birthplace qualifies him as a domestic player on the Forge FC roster, further solidifying the club's commitment to developing and showcasing top Canadian talent.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 21, 2025

Forge FC Signs Star Canadian Premier League Defender Daniel Nimick - Forge FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.