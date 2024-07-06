Forge FC Draw Vancouver FC, 3-3

July 6, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Hamilton, ON - - Forge FC fought hard to take the lead late in the game but ended up settling for a draw against Vancouver FC. In a match that finished 3-3, Forge kept within a 1-point differential with Vancouver who sits in second in the league standings. Vasco Fry received a red card for Vancouver FC in the 53', leaving Forge FC at an advantage for the rest of the game. Forge FC sits in third place in the Canadian Premier League, after twelve games played, with a total of 18 points.

CPL Match Recap

KEY POINTS:

Owolabi-Belewu scored his first goal of the season

Parra Duran and Choinière scored one each

Badibanga and Bekker each registered an assist

458 total passes for Forge FC

64% possession for Forge FC

Vancouver FC red card for Vasco Fry in 53'

Attendance: 4,301

Full-time stats are available at CanPL.ca.

NEXT MATCH:

Wednesday, July 10, vs. Toronto FC - Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, ON.

For more information on Forge FC, please visit ForgeFC.CanPL.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

- FORGE FC -

